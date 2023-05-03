Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Goris, Armenia

6 properties total found
1 room apartment in Goris, Armenia
1 room apartment
Goris, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 21,797
1 room apartment in Goris, Armenia
1 room apartment
Goris, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 31,787
3 room apartment in Goris, Armenia
3 room apartment
Goris, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 24,521
1 room apartment in Goris, Armenia
1 room apartment
Goris, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 20,888
3 room apartment in Goris, Armenia
3 room apartment
Goris, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 59,032
2 room apartment in Goris, Armenia
2 room apartment
Goris, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 38,144
