  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Syunik Province
  4. Goris Community

Residential properties for sale in Goris Community, Armenia

Goris
1 room apartment in Goris, Armenia
1 room apartment
Goris, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 21,797
1 room apartment in Goris, Armenia
1 room apartment
Goris, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 31,787
3 room apartment in Goris, Armenia
3 room apartment
Goris, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 24,521
1 room apartment in Goris, Armenia
1 room apartment
Goris, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 20,888
3 room apartment in Goris, Armenia
3 room apartment
Goris, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 59,032
2 room apartment in Goris, Armenia
2 room apartment
Goris, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 38,144
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Goris, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Goris, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 250 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 43,593
Mansion 1 bedroom in Goris, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Goris, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 18,164

