Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Gegharkunik Province
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Gegharkunik Province, Armenia

Sevan
23
Martuni
7
Vardenis
7
Apartment To archive
Clear all
41 property total found
1 room apartment in Vardenis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Vardenis, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 15,359
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 17,707
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/9
€ 22,586
1 room apartment in Martuni, Armenia
1 room apartment
Martuni, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 18,069
2 room apartment in Martuni, Armenia
2 room apartment
Martuni, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 35,234
3 room apartment in Martuni, Armenia
3 room apartment
Martuni, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 47,882
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 32,524
3 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 50,593
3 room apartment in Vardenis, Armenia
3 room apartment
Vardenis, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 11,745
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 28,910
1 room apartment in Martuni, Armenia
1 room apartment
Martuni, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 22,586
1 room apartment in Gavar, Armenia
1 room apartment
Gavar, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 5,872
2 room apartment in Martuni, Armenia
2 room apartment
Martuni, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 31,621
3 room apartment in Vardenis, Armenia
3 room apartment
Vardenis, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 14,455
2 room apartment in Vardenis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vardenis, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 10,841
3 room apartment in Martuni, Armenia
3 room apartment
Martuni, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 23,490
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 23,490
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 23,490
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 32,524
3 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/9
€ 13,552
2 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/9
€ 31,621
2 room apartment in Vardenis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vardenis, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 12,196
3 room apartment in Shorzha, Armenia
3 room apartment
Shorzha, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 49,689
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 9/9
€ 11,745
4 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
4 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 49,689
9 room apartment in Gavar, Armenia
9 room apartment
Gavar, Armenia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 117,448
2 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 8/9
€ 31,621
2 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 21,683
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 40,655
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 25,296

Properties features in Gegharkunik Province, Armenia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir