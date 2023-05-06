Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Gegharkunik Province
  4. Gavar region
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Gavar region, Armenia

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Gavar region, Armenia
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Gavar region, Armenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€ 320,000

Properties features in Gavar region, Armenia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir