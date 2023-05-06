Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Gavar region, Armenia

1 room apartment in Gavar, Armenia
1 room apartment
Gavar, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 5,798
9 room apartment in Gavar, Armenia
9 room apartment
Gavar, Armenia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 115,961
2 room apartment in Gavar region, Armenia
2 room apartment
Gavar region, Armenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
€ 230,900
3 room apartment in Gavar region, Armenia
3 room apartment
Gavar region, Armenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
€ 240,900

