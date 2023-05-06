Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gavar region, Armenia

1 room apartment in Gavar, Armenia
1 room apartment
Gavar, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 5,798
9 room apartment in Gavar, Armenia
9 room apartment
Gavar, Armenia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 115,961
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Gavar, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Gavar, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 550 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 37,464
Villa 3 room villa in Gavar region, Armenia
Villa 3 room villa
Gavar region, Armenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€ 519,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Gavar region, Armenia
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Gavar region, Armenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€ 320,000
2 room apartment in Gavar region, Armenia
2 room apartment
Gavar region, Armenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
€ 230,900
3 room apartment in Gavar region, Armenia
3 room apartment
Gavar region, Armenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
€ 240,900
Villa 4 room villa in Gavar region, Armenia
Villa 4 room villa
Gavar region, Armenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
€ 615,000
Villa 3 room villa in Gavar region, Armenia
Villa 3 room villa
Gavar region, Armenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
€ 535,000
Villa 3 room villa in Gavar region, Armenia
Villa 3 room villa
Gavar region, Armenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 328 m²
€ 2,550,000

