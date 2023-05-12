Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Gegharkunik Province
  4. Gavar region
  5. Gavar

Residential properties for sale in Gavar, Armenia

3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Gavar, Armenia
1 room apartment
Gavar, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 5,957
9 room apartment in Gavar, Armenia
9 room apartment
Gavar, Armenia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 119,133
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Gavar, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Gavar, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 550 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 38,489
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir