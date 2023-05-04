Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Kotayk Province
  4. Garni Region
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Garni village, Armenia

Mansion 2 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 18,882
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 146,358
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 325,239
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 99,379
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 288 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 90,344
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 176,171
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 198,757
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 58,724

