Apartments for sale in Garni village, Armenia

1 room apartment in Garni, Armenia
1 room apartment
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 18,144
4 room apartment in Garni, Armenia
4 room apartment
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 108,863
2 room apartment in Garni, Armenia
2 room apartment
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 86,183

Properties features in Garni village, Armenia

