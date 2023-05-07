Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Kotayk Province
  4. Garni Region
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Garni Region, Armenia

Mansion To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 18,643
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Jrvej, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Jrvej, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 51,737
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 144,506
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 321,124
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Jrvej, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Jrvej, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 66,901
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 288 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 89,201
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 173,942
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Jrvej, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Jrvej, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 178,402
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 196,242
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 57,981
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Jrvej, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Jrvej, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 160,562
Mansion 1 bedroom in Geghard, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Geghard, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 3 650 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 66,901

Properties features in Garni Region, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir