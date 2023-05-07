Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Garni Region, Armenia

17 properties total found
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 18,643
1 room apartment in Garni, Armenia
1 room apartment
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 17,840
2 room apartment in Jrvej, Armenia
2 room apartment
Jrvej, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/9
€ 74,037
4 room apartment in Garni, Armenia
4 room apartment
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 107,041
2 room apartment in Garni, Armenia
2 room apartment
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 84,741
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Jrvej, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Jrvej, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 51,737
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 144,506
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 321,124
3 room apartment in Jrvej, Armenia
3 room apartment
Jrvej, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 276,523
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Jrvej, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Jrvej, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 66,901
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 288 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 89,201
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 173,942
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Jrvej, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Jrvej, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 178,402
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 196,242
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 57,981
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Jrvej, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Jrvej, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 160,562
Mansion 1 bedroom in Geghard, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Geghard, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 3 650 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 66,901

Properties features in Garni Region, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
