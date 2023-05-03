Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Armenia
  Tavush Province
  Ijevan Region
  Dilijan
  Mansions

Mansions for sale in Dilijan, Armenia

Mansion 4 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m² Number of floors 1
€ 197
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 310 m² Number of floors 2
€ 133,504
Mansion 1 room in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 1 room
Dilijan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 6 000 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 272,458
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
11 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 140,770
Mansion 1 bedroom in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Dilijan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 38,144
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 63,573
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 81,737
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 236,130
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 000 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 72,655
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 2 000 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 99,901
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 181,638
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
8 Number of rooms 1 bath 300 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 72,655
