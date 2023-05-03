Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Kotayk Province
  4. Yeghvard region
  5. Byureghavan
  6. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Byureghavan, Armenia

4 properties total found
Mansion 1 bedroom in Byureghavan, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Byureghavan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 49,951
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Byureghavan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Byureghavan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 29,970
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Byureghavan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Byureghavan, Armenia
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 4 000 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,089,830
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Byureghavan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Byureghavan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 770 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 70,839
