Mansions for sale in Border Tsakhkadzor, Armenia

Mansions for sale in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia

Tsakhkadzor
4
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 260 m² Number of floors 2
€ 363,277
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 390 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 299,703
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
8 Number of rooms 1 bath 260 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 435,932
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 160 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 208,884

