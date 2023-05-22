Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Armavir Province
  4. Baghramyan region
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Baghramyan region, Armenia

Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Baghramyan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Baghramyan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 55,437

Properties features in Baghramyan region, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir