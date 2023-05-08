Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Armavir Province
  4. Baghramyan region
  5. Baghramyan

Residential properties for sale in Baghramyan, Armenia

1 property total found
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Baghramyan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Baghramyan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 54,455
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir