Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Aragatsotn Province
  4. Ashtarak region
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Ashtarak, Armenia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 54,207
1 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 49,689
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 63,241
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 60,531
1 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 58,724
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 76,793
1 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 30,717
3 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
3 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 49,689
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 515 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 33,427
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 31,621
1 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 49,689

Properties features in Ashtarak, Armenia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir