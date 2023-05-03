Mansions for sale in Ashtarak region, Armenia

Armenia
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Parpi, Armenia
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
434 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 272,458
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 59,032
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Proshyan, Armenia
-1 Number of rooms
1 bath
135 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 150
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Proshyan, Armenia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 150
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Ohanavan, Armenia
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
430 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 154,393
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
400 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 90,819
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Oshakan, Armenia
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
3 000 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 272,458
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Byurakan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1 000 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 45,410
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
505 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 223
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
270 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 145,311
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Aghtsq, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1 200 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 245,212
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ohanavan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
200 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 44,501
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
400 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 90,819
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Aghtsq, Armenia
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
300 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 190,720
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Bazmaghbyur, Armenia
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
360 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 108,983
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
370 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 181,638
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Aghtsq, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 12,715
