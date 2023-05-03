Show property on map Show properties list
Mansions for sale in Ashtarak region, Armenia

Mansion 4 bedrooms in Parpi, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Parpi, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 434 m² Number of floors 3
€ 272,458
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 59,032
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Proshyan, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Proshyan, Armenia
-1 Number of rooms 1 bath 135 m² Number of floors 2
€ 150
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Proshyan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Proshyan, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 150
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Ohanavan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Ohanavan, Armenia
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 430 m² Number of floors 2
€ 154,393
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 90,819
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Oshakan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Oshakan, Armenia
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 3 000 m² Number of floors 2
€ 272,458
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Byurakan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Byurakan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 000 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 45,410
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 505 m² Number of floors 2
€ 223
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 270 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 145,311
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Aghtsq, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Aghtsq, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 200 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 245,212
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Ohanavan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ohanavan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 200 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 44,501
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 400 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 90,819
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Aghtsq, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Aghtsq, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 300 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 190,720
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Bazmaghbyur, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Bazmaghbyur, Armenia
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 360 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 108,983
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 370 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 181,638
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Aghtsq, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Aghtsq, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 12,715

