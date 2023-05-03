Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ashtarak region, Armenia

Ashtarak
17
33 properties total found
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Parpi, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Parpi, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 434 m² Number of floors 3
€ 272,458
2 room apartment in Proshyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Proshyan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 63,573
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 59,032
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Proshyan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Proshyan, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 150
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Proshyan, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Proshyan, Armenia
-1 Number of rooms 1 bath 135 m² Number of floors 2
€ 150
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Ohanavan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Ohanavan, Armenia
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 430 m² Number of floors 2
€ 154,393
2 room apartment in Proshyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Proshyan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 40,869
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 54,492
1 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 49,951
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 63,573
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 60,849
1 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 59,032
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 90,819
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Oshakan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Oshakan, Armenia
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 3 000 m² Number of floors 2
€ 272,458
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 77,196
1 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 30,879
3 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
3 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 49,951
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 515 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 33,603
3 room apartment in Proshyan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Proshyan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 70,839
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Byurakan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Byurakan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 000 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 45,410
1 room apartment in Sasunik, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sasunik, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 31,787
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 505 m² Number of floors 2
€ 223
1 room apartment in Proshyan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Proshyan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 42,685
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 270 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 145,311
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Aghtsq, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Aghtsq, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 200 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 245,212
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Ohanavan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ohanavan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 200 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 44,501
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 400 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 90,819
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Aghtsq, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Aghtsq, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 300 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 190,720
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 31,787
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Bazmaghbyur, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Bazmaghbyur, Armenia
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 360 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 108,983

Properties features in Ashtarak region, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
