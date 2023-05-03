Armenia
Residential properties for sale in Ashtarak region, Armenia
33 properties total found
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Parpi, Armenia
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
434 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 272,458
2 room apartment
Proshyan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 63,573
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 59,032
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Proshyan, Armenia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 150
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Proshyan, Armenia
-1 Number of rooms
1 bath
135 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 150
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Ohanavan, Armenia
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
430 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 154,393
2 room apartment
Proshyan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 40,869
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 54,492
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 49,951
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
104 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 63,573
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 60,849
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 59,032
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
400 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 90,819
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Oshakan, Armenia
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
3 000 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 272,458
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 77,196
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 30,879
3 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
98 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 49,951
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
515 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 33,603
3 room apartment
Proshyan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
240 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 70,839
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Byurakan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1 000 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 45,410
1 room apartment
Sasunik, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 31,787
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
505 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 223
1 room apartment
Proshyan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 42,685
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
270 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 145,311
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Aghtsq, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1 200 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 245,212
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ohanavan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
200 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 44,501
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
400 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 90,819
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Aghtsq, Armenia
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
300 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 190,720
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 31,787
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Bazmaghbyur, Armenia
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
360 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 108,983
