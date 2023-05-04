Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Aragatsotn Province
  4. Ashtarak region

Residential properties for sale in Ashtarak, Armenia

17 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 58,724
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 54,207
1 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 49,689
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 63,241
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 60,531
1 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 58,724
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 90,344
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 76,793
1 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 30,717
3 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
3 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 49,689
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 515 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 33,427
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 221
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 144,551
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 90,344
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 31,621
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 180,689
1 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 49,689

Properties features in Ashtarak, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
