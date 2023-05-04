Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Lori Province
  4. Ashotsk Region
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Ashotsk Region, Armenia

Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 1 bedroom in Ashotsk, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Ashotsk, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 27,246

Properties features in Ashotsk Region, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir