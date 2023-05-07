Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Lori Province
  4. Artik region
  5. Artik
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Artik, Armenia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 24,530
2 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 22,300
1 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
1 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 7,136
2 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 24,084
2 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 18,732
2 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 22,300
2 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 15,164
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir