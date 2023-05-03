Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Lori Province
  4. Artik region
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Artik region, Armenia

Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Sarnaghbyur, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Sarnaghbyur, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 133 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 9,990

Properties features in Artik region, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir