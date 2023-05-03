Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Artik region, Armenia

2 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 24,975
1 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
1 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 15,439
2 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 27,246
2 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 22,705
1 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
1 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 7,266
1 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
1 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 68,114
2 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 24,521
2 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 19,072
2 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 22,705
2 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 15,439

