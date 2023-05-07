Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Artik, Armenia

7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 24,530
2 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 22,300
1 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
1 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 7,136
2 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 24,084
2 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 18,732
2 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 22,300
2 room apartment in Artik, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artik, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 15,164
