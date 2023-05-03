Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Ararat Province
  4. Artashat region
  5. Artashat
  6. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Artashat, Armenia

Mansion To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Artashat, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Artashat, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 450 m² Number of floors 3
€ 245,212
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Artashat, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Artashat, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 800 m² Number of floors 2
€ 127,147
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Artashat, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Artashat, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 81
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Artashat, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Artashat, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 180 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 59,032
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir