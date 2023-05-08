Show property on map Show properties list
Mansions for sale in Artashat region, Armenia

Artashat
4
Mansion To archive
8 properties total found
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Vostan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Vostan, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 52,639
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Mrganush, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Mrganush, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 58,992
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Artashat, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 245,046
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Arevshat, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Arevshat, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 54,455
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Artashat, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 127,061
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Artashat, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 82
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Artashat, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 58,992
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Berqanush, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Berqanush, Armenia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 478 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 122,523

Properties features in Artashat region, Armenia

