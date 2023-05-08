Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Ararat Province
  4. Artashat region

Residential properties for sale in Artashat region, Armenia

Artashat
49
53 properties total found
Apartment 2 bedrooms in Artashat, Armenia
Apartment 2 bedrooms
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms -1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 36,303
2 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 47,194
3 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
3 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 90,758
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Vostan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Vostan, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 52,639
1 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 24,505
2 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 79,867
1 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 33,127
1 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 54,455
1 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 54,455
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Mrganush, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Mrganush, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 58,992
1 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 48,102
2 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 45,379
2 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 58,992
3 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
3 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 49,917
4 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
4 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 81,682
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Artashat, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 245,046
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Arevshat, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Arevshat, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 54,455
2 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 58,992
2 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 60,808
2 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 40,841
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Artashat, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 127,061
1 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 42,656
2 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 72,606
2 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 41,748
1 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 28,135
1 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 22,689
2 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 54,455
3 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
3 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 61,715
2 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 43,564
3 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
3 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 58,992

Properties features in Artashat region, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir