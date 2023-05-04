Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Armavir Province
  4. Armavir region
  5. Armavir
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Armavir, Armenia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
3 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
3 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 58,724
3 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
3 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 67,758
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 43,365
3 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
3 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 67,758
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 45,172
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 49,689
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 31,621
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 24,393
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 61,434
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 51,496
1 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
1 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 20,779
1 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
1 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 32,524
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 34,331
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 28,007
3 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
3 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 40,655
1 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
1 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 19,876
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 31,621
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 56,917
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 36,138
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 45,172
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 54,207
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir