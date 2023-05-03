Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Armavir Province
  4. Armavir region
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Armavir region, Armenia

Mansion To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Mrgashat, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Mrgashat, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 59,032
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Armavir, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Armavir, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 40,869

Properties features in Armavir region, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir