Apartments for sale in Armavir region, Armenia

Armavir
21
Apartment To archive
24 properties total found
3 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
3 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 59,032
3 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
3 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 68,114
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 43,593
3 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
3 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 68,114
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 45,410
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 49,951
3 room apartment in Myasnikyan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Myasnikyan, Armenia
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 169 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 18,164
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 31,787
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 24,521
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 61,757
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 51,767
1 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
1 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 20,888
1 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
1 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 32,695
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 34,511
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 28,154
3 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
3 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 40,869
4 room apartment in Nor Armavir, Armenia
4 room apartment
Nor Armavir, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 2 000 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 27,246
1 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
1 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 19,980
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 31,787
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 57,216
1 room apartment in Myasnikyan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Myasnikyan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 14,077
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 36,328
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 45,410
2 room apartment in Armavir, Armenia
2 room apartment
Armavir, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 54,492

