Realting.com
Armenia
Armavir Province
Mansions
Mansions for sale in Armavir Province, Armenia
Vagharshapat
6
Mansion
24 properties total found
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Merdzavan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 40,869
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Metsamor, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 29,970
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Vagharshapat, Armenia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
405 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 86,278
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 32,695
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Parakar, Armenia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
610 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 108,075
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Musaler, Armenia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 77,196
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Aygeshat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 57,216
Mansion 1 room
Musaler, Armenia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 25,429
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Parakar, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
132 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 63,573
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Musaler, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 88,095
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Vagharshapat, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
271 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 108,983
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Parakar, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 99,901
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Tairov, Armenia
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 136,229
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Parakar, Armenia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
700 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 208,884
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Vagharshapat, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
2 000 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 22,705
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Musaler, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
187 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 31,787
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
74 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 59,032
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Mrgashat, Armenia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
156 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 59,032
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Armavir, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
98 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 40,869
Mansion
Vagharshapat, Armenia
-1 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 68,114
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Parakar, Armenia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
186 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 106,258
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Parakar, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
186 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 118,065
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Musaler, Armenia
-1 Number of rooms
2 bath
126 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 101,718
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Merdzavan, Armenia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
530 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 61,757
Properties features in Armavir Province, Armenia
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
