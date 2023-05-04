Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Ararat Province
  4. Ararat region
  5. Ararat village

Residential properties for sale in Ararat village, Armenia

2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Ararat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ararat, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 18,164
2 room apartment in Ararat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ararat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 27,246

Properties features in Ararat village, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir