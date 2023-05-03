Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Armenia
  3. Ararat Province
  4. Ararat region

Residential properties for sale in Ararat region, Armenia

8 properties total found
1 room apartment in Ararat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ararat, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 18,164
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Nor Kyank, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Nor Kyank, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 2 000 m² Number of floors 1
€ 98,085
2 room apartment in Lusarat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Lusarat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 20,888
1 room apartment in Ararat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ararat, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 15 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 14,531
2 room apartment in Ararat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ararat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 27,246
5 room apartment in Vanashen, Armenia
5 room apartment
Vanashen, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 320 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 36,328
3 room apartment in Lusarat, Armenia
3 room apartment
Lusarat, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 19,980
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Aygavan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Aygavan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 190 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 36,328

Properties features in Ararat region, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
