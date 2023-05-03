Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Ararat Province

Residential properties for sale in Ararat Province, Armenia

Artashat
53
Masis
26
Vedi
3
133 properties total found
1 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 27,246
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Norabac, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Norabac, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 57,216
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 24,975
3 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
3 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 52,675
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Vostan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Vostan, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 317 m² Number of floors 2
€ 54,492
1 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 24,521
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 51,767
2 room apartment in Nor Kharberd, Armenia
2 room apartment
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 49,951
2 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 79,921
1 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 33,149
2 room apartment in Vedi, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vedi, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 54,492
1 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 65 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 54,492
1 room apartment in Ararat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ararat, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 18,164
1 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 54,492
1 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 29,970
1 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 48,134
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Mrganush, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Mrganush, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 59,032
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 36,328
2 room apartment in Nor Kharberd, Armenia
2 room apartment
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 51,767
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Nor Kyank, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Nor Kyank, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 2 000 m² Number of floors 1
€ 98,085
2 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 45,410
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 50,859
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 43,593
2 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 59,032
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Vedi region, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Vedi region, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 236,130
A one-story, 6-room detached house with an attic is for sale, located in the village of Arin…
3 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
3 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 49,951
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Hayanist, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Hayanist, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 33,603
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Artashat, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Artashat, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 450 m² Number of floors 3
€ 245,212
4 room apartment in Artashat, Armenia
4 room apartment
Artashat, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 81,737
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 31,787

Properties features in Ararat Province, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
