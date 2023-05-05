Armenia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Armenia
House in Armenia
Mansion
Land in Armenia
Luxury Properties in Armenia
Find an Agent in Armenia
Real estate agencies in Armenia
Agents in Armenia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Armenia
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Armenia
Find an Agent in Armenia
Real estate agencies in Armenia
Agents in Armenia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
House
Mansion
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Armenia
Aragatsotn Province
Mansions
Mansions for sale in Aragatsotn Province, Armenia
Ashtarak
5
Mansion
Clear all
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Proshyan, Armenia
4
2
1 000 m²
1
€ 136,078
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Parpi, Armenia
6
1
434 m²
3
€ 272,157
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
4
1
140 m²
2
€ 58,967
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Mastara, Armenia
3
1
107 m²
1
€ 22,680
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Proshyan, Armenia
5
1
150 m²
2
€ 150
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Proshyan, Armenia
-1
1
135 m²
2
€ 150
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Ohanavan, Armenia
7
1
430 m²
2
€ 154,222
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Oshakan, Armenia
8
3
3 000 m²
2
€ 272,157
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Byurakan, Armenia
3
1
1 000 m²
1/2
€ 45,359
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
9
3
505 m²
2
€ 222
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Talin, Armenia
5
1
200 m²
1/1
€ 29,937
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Kuchak, Armenia
4
1
3 000 m²
1/1
€ 27,216
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
7
2
270 m²
2/2
€ 145,150
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Aghtsq, Armenia
4
2
1 200 m²
2/2
€ 244,941
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Yernjatap, Armenia
3
1
100 m²
1/1
€ 27,216
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ohanavan, Armenia
4
1
200 m²
1/2
€ 44,452
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
6
2
400 m²
1/2
€ 90,719
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Aghtsq, Armenia
6
1
300 m²
1/2
€ 190,510
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Bazmaghbyur, Armenia
7
2
360 m²
1/2
€ 108,863
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
5
3
370 m²
1/1
€ 181,438
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Talin, Armenia
7
2
340 m²
2/2
€ 77,111
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Aghtsq, Armenia
4
1
57 m²
1/1
€ 12,701
Properties features in Aragatsotn Province, Armenia
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map