  Armenia
  Armenia
  Aragatsotn Province
  Mansions

Mansions for sale in Aragatsotn Province, Armenia

Mansion 3 bedrooms in Proshyan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Proshyan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 136,078
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Parpi, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Parpi, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 434 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 272,157
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 58,967
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Mastara, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Mastara, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 22,680
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Proshyan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Proshyan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 150
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Proshyan, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Proshyan, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 150
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Ohanavan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Ohanavan, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 154,222
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Oshakan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Oshakan, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 272,157
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Byurakan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Byurakan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 45,359
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 222
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Talin, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Talin, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 29,937
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Kuchak, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Kuchak, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 27,216
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 145,150
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Aghtsq, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Aghtsq, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 244,941
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Yernjatap, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Yernjatap, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 27,216
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Ohanavan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ohanavan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 44,452
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 90,719
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Aghtsq, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Aghtsq, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 190,510
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Bazmaghbyur, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Bazmaghbyur, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 108,863
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 181,438
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Talin, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Talin, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 77,111
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Aghtsq, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Aghtsq, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 12,701

