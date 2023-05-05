Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Aragatsotn Province
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Aragatsotn Province, Armenia

Ashtarak
11
Aparan
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
2 room apartment in Proshyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Proshyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 63,503
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 54,431
2 room apartment in Proshyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Proshyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 40,824
1 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 49,895
2 room apartment in Aparan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Aparan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 17,237
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 61,689
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 60,782
1 room apartment in Aparan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Aparan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 16,783
1 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 58,967
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 77,111
2 room apartment in Talin, Armenia
2 room apartment
Talin, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 31,752
1 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 30,844
3 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
3 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 49,895
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 515 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 33,566
3 room apartment in Proshyan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Proshyan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 70,761
1 room apartment in Sasunik, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sasunik, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 31,752
3 room apartment in Aparan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Aparan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 20,865
2 room apartment in Talin, Armenia
2 room apartment
Talin, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 15,876
1 room apartment in Proshyan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Proshyan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 42,638
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 31,752
1 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 49,895

Properties features in Aragatsotn Province, Armenia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir