Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Aragatsotn Province

Residential properties for sale in Aragatsotn Province, Armenia

Ashtarak
16
Talin
4
Aparan
3
43 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Proshyan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Proshyan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 136,078
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Parpi, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Parpi, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 434 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 272,157
2 room apartment in Proshyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Proshyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 63,503
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 58,967
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Mastara, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Mastara, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 22,680
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Proshyan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Proshyan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 150
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Proshyan, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Proshyan, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 150
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Ohanavan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Ohanavan, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 154,222
2 room apartment in Proshyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Proshyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 40,824
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 54,431
1 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 49,895
2 room apartment in Aparan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Aparan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 17,237
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 61,689
1 room apartment in Aparan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Aparan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 16,783
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 60,782
1 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 58,967
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Oshakan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Oshakan, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 272,157
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 77,111
2 room apartment in Talin, Armenia
2 room apartment
Talin, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 31,752
1 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 30,844
3 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
3 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 49,895
2 room apartment in Ashtarak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 515 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 33,566
3 room apartment in Proshyan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Proshyan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 70,761
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Byurakan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Byurakan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 45,359
1 room apartment in Sasunik, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sasunik, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 31,752
3 room apartment in Aparan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Aparan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 20,865
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Ashtarak, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Ashtarak, Armenia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 222
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Talin, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Talin, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 29,937
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Kuchak, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Kuchak, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 27,216
2 room apartment in Talin, Armenia
2 room apartment
Talin, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 15,876

Properties features in Aragatsotn Province, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir