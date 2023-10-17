UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
House
Mansion
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Armenia
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Armenia
Yerevan
237
Apartment
Clear all
237 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
3
1
80 m²
2/6
A 3-room apartment for sale, city Yerevan, Kanaker-Zeytun administrative district, Davit Anh…
€144,453
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
3
1
85 m²
3/18
A 3-room apartment for sale, city of Yerevan, Ajapnyak administrative district, on Leningrad…
€171,063
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
3
1
66 m²
4/4
€209,077
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
3
1
120 m²
5/5
A 3-room apartment for sale, city of Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, on Azatutyan …
€156,808
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
3
1
86 m²
6/9
3-room apartment for sale, city of Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, Mamikonyants st…
€201,569
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
3
2
113 m²
2/3
A 3-room apartment for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, on Ant…
€427,658
Recommend
3 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
4
2
96 m²
8/14
A 4-room apartment for sale in the city of Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, on Niko…
€184,368
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
3
1
73 m²
4/14
A 3-room apartment for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, on Mal…
€232,836
Recommend
3 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
5
2
160 m²
3/5
A 5-room apartment is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in Kentron administrative district, …
€760,280
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
3
1
74 m²
14/14
A 3-room apartment for sale, in the 2nd district of the city of Yerevan, Davtashen administr…
€154,765
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
3
2
126 m²
5/16
€285,105
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
3
2
83 m²
4/5
A 3-room apartment for sale, in the city of Yerevan, on the 3rd street of Avan administrativ…
€142,553
Recommend
3 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
4
1
109 m²
8/13
For sale: 4-room apartment, city Yerevan, Kanaker-Zeytun administrative district, Rubinyants…
€142,553
Recommend
4 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
7
2
245 m²
1/9
A 7-room apartment is for sale in the city of Yerevan, in Kanaker-Zeytun administrative dist…
€161,560
Recommend
1 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
2
1
105 m²
11/20
A 2-room apartment for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Downtown, Top Prime location (Pushkin S…
€648,139
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
2
1
105 m²
15/20
A 2-room apartment for sale in the city of Yerevan, Downtown, Top Prime location (Pushkin St…
€600,621
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
2
1
105 m²
10/20
A 2-room apartment for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Downtown, Top Prime location (Pushkin S…
€646,238
Recommend
1 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
2
1
91 m²
10/20
Apartment description A 2-room apartment for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Downtown, Top Pr…
€950,350
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
3
1
64 m²
4/5
2-room apartment for sale, city Yerevan, Kentron administrative district, Abovyan street, 64…
€235,687
Recommend
3 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
4
2
150 m²
5/9
A 4-room apartment is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in Kentron administrative district, …
€712,763
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
3
1
87 m²
1/5
A 3-room apartment for sale, in the city of Yerevan, on Kievyan street, Arabkir administrati…
€220,766
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
3
1
130 m²
4/5
A 3-room apartment is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, on …
€218,581
Recommend
1 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
1
1
40 m²
5/8
For sale: 1-room apartment in the city of Yerevan, in Kentron administrative district, on Mo…
€142,553
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
3
2
115 m²
10/10
3-room apartment for sale, city Yerevan, Kanaker-Zeytun administrative district, Nersisyan S…
€256,595
Recommend
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
3
2
157 m²
1/3
A 3-room apartment for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in Kentron administrative district, on …
€247,091
Recommend
1 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
2
1
65 m²
8/15
A 2-room apartment for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in Erebuni administrative district, on …
€161,560
Recommend
3 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
5
2
284 m²
2/8
A 5-room apartment for sale in the city of Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, on Vahr…
€304,112
Recommend
1 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
2
1
60 m²
9/18
A 2-room apartment is for sale in the city of Yerevan, on Yekmalyan street, Kentron administ…
€380,140
Recommend
3 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
4
3
174 m²
6/9
A 4-room apartment is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in Kentron administrative district, …
€793,732
Recommend
3 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
4
1
80 m²
4/4
A 4-room apartment is for sale in the city of Yerevan, Ajapnyak administrative district, on …
€167,269
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
Property types in Armenia
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK
Properties features in Armenia
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL