Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Aragatsotn Province
  4. Aparan region
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Aparan region, Armenia

Mansion To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Kuchak, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Kuchak, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3 000 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 27,246
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Yernjatap, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Yernjatap, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 27,246

Properties features in Aparan region, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir