Residential properties for sale in Aparan, Armenia

1 room apartment in Aparan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Aparan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 32,211
2 room apartment in Aparan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Aparan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 17,486
3 room apartment in Aparan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Aparan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 21,167
