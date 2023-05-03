Show property on map Show properties list
Mansions for sale in Akhuryan region, Armenia

Mansion 2 bedrooms in Mayisyan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m² Number of floors 1
€ 58
Mansion 1 bedroom in Mayisyan, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Mayisyan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 32,695
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Shirak, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Shirak, Armenia
8 Number of rooms 1 bath 12 265 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 19,980
Mansion 1 bedroom in Mayisyan, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Mayisyan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 119 m² Number of floors 1
€ 58
Mansion 1 bedroom in Karnut, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Karnut, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 63,573
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Karnut, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Karnut, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 454 m² Number of floors 2
€ 53,583
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Mayisyan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 180 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 72,655
Mansion 1 bedroom in Mayisyan, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Mayisyan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 14,531
Mansion in Mayisyan, Armenia
Mansion
Mayisyan, Armenia
-1 Number of rooms 2 bath 460 m² Number of floors 1
€ 6
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Gharibjanyan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Gharibjanyan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 706 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 27,246
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Mayisyan, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 40,869
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Kamo, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Kamo, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 12,715
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Mayisyan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 141 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 208,884
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Karnut, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Karnut, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 40,869
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Mayisyan, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 279 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 86,278
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Mayisyan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 175 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 36,328
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Karnut, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Karnut, Armenia
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 325 m² Number of floors 2
€ 66,298
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Vahramaberd, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Vahramaberd, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 5,449
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Mayisyan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 144 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 29,062
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Mayisyan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 65

Properties features in Akhuryan region, Armenia

