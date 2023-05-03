Armenia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Armenia
House in Armenia
Mansion
Land in Armenia
Luxury Properties in Armenia
Find an Agent in Armenia
Real estate agencies in Armenia
Agents in Armenia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Armenia
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Armenia
Find an Agent in Armenia
Real estate agencies in Armenia
Agents in Armenia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
House
Mansion
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Armenia
Lori Province
Akhuryan region
Mansions
Mansions for sale in Akhuryan region, Armenia
Gyumri
12
Mansion
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
124 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 58
Mansion 1 bedroom
Mayisyan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 32,695
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Shirak, Armenia
8 Number of rooms
1 bath
12 265 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 19,980
Mansion 1 bedroom
Mayisyan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
119 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 58
Mansion 1 bedroom
Karnut, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 63,573
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Karnut, Armenia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
454 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 53,583
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
180 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 72,655
Mansion 1 bedroom
Mayisyan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 14,531
Mansion
Mayisyan, Armenia
-1 Number of rooms
2 bath
460 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 6
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Gharibjanyan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
706 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 27,246
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
220 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 40,869
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Kamo, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 12,715
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
141 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 208,884
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Karnut, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
300 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 40,869
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
279 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 86,278
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
175 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 36,328
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Karnut, Armenia
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
325 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 66,298
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Vahramaberd, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 5,449
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
144 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 29,062
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
118 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 65
Properties features in Akhuryan region, Armenia
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map