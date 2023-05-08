Show property on map Show properties list
Mansions for sale in Abovyan region, Armenia

Abovyan Border
8
49 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Mayakovski, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Mayakovski, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 363,030
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Abovyan Border, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 98,018
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Ptghni, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ptghni, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 126,153
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Balahovit, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Balahovit, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 317,652
Mansion 17 bedrooms in Balahovit, Armenia
Mansion 17 bedrooms
Balahovit, Armenia
Rooms 17
Bathrooms count 9
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 363,030
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Mayakovski, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Mayakovski, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 49,917
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 54,455
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Akunk, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Akunk, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 117
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 52,186
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 117,985
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Abovyan Border, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 113,901
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Abovyan Border, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 45,379
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Katnaghbyur, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Katnaghbyur, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 395 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 226,894
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Balahovit, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Balahovit, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 363,030
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 154,288
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 81,682
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Arinj, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Arinj, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 131,599
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Arinj, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Arinj, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 77,144
Mansion 1 bedroom in Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 37
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 48,102
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Ptghni, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Ptghni, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 242 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 137,952
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 800 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 58,992
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Abovyan Border, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 63,530
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Ptghni, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Ptghni, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 29,950
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 90,758
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 199,667
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Arinj, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Arinj, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 317,652
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Abovyan Border, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 149,750
Mansion 9 bedrooms in Ptghni, Armenia
Mansion 9 bedrooms
Ptghni, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 72,606
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Arinj, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Arinj, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 272,273

