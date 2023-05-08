Mansions for sale in Abovyan region, Armenia

Armenia
49 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Mayakovski, Armenia
4
3
500 m²
1/3
€ 363,030
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Abovyan Border, Armenia
5
1
160 m²
1/1
€ 98,018
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ptghni, Armenia
4
2
281 m²
3
€ 126,153
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Balahovit, Armenia
4
2
220 m²
1
€ 317,652
Mansion 17 bedrooms
Balahovit, Armenia
17
9
500 m²
2
€ 363,030
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Mayakovski, Armenia
3
1
1 350 m²
2
€ 49,917
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
4
1
168 m²
3
€ 54,455
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Akunk, Armenia
5
1
170 m²
2
€ 117
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
3
1
120 m²
2/3
€ 52,186
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
3
1
246 m²
3
€ 117,985
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Abovyan Border, Armenia
4
2
128 m²
3
€ 113,901
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Abovyan Border, Armenia
3
1
194 m²
1
€ 45,379
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Katnaghbyur, Armenia
7
3
395 m²
2/2
€ 226,894
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Balahovit, Armenia
6
4
240 m²
2
€ 363,030
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
6
3
474 m²
3
€ 154,288
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
3
1
500 m²
2
€ 81,682
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Arinj, Armenia
4
3
300 m²
3
€ 131,599
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Arinj, Armenia
4
1
145 m²
1
€ 77,144
Mansion 1 bedroom
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
2
1
500 m²
3/3
€ 37
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
3
1
500 m²
1/2
€ 48,102
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Ptghni, Armenia
6
1
242 m²
1/2
€ 137,952
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
3
1
800 m²
3/3
€ 58,992
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Abovyan Border, Armenia
4
1
100 m²
1/1
€ 63,530
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Ptghni, Armenia
4
2
80 m²
1/2
€ 29,950
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
4
1
110 m²
1/1
€ 90,758
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
3
1
90 m²
2/2
€ 199,667
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Arinj, Armenia
5
2
300 m²
2
€ 317,652
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Abovyan Border, Armenia
5
1
146 m²
1
€ 149,750
Mansion 9 bedrooms
Ptghni, Armenia
8
2
1 500 m²
3
€ 72,606
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Arinj, Armenia
4
3
240 m²
1/3
€ 272,273
