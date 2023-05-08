Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Abovyan region, Armenia

Abovyan Border
52
Abovyan
6
103 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Mayakovski, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Mayakovski, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 363,030
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Abovyan Border, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 98,018
2 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
2 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 63,530
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Ptghni, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ptghni, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 126,153
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Balahovit, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Balahovit, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 317,652
3 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
3 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 6/9
€ 74,421
2 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
2 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/9
€ 51,732
2 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
2 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 56,270
3 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
3 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 6/9
€ 86,220
2 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
2 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 9/9
€ 63,530
Mansion 17 bedrooms in Balahovit, Armenia
Mansion 17 bedrooms
Balahovit, Armenia
Rooms 17
Bathrooms count 9
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 363,030
2 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
2 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/9
€ 63,530
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Mayakovski, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Mayakovski, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 49,917
1 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
1 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 61,715
2 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
2 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/9
€ 49,917
3 room apartment in Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
3 room apartment
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 140,674
3 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
3 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 5/9
€ 77,144
2 room apartment in Arinj, Armenia
2 room apartment
Arinj, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 127,061
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 54,455
1 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
1 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/9
€ 46,286
1 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
1 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/9
€ 54,455
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Akunk, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Akunk, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 117
3 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
3 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 99,833
1 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
1 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 57,631
2 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
2 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/9
€ 64,438
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dzoraxbyur, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 52,186
1 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
1 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 453,788
2 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
2 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/14
€ 63,530
3 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
3 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/9
€ 90,758
2 room apartment in Arinj, Armenia
2 room apartment
Arinj, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 113,447

Properties features in Abovyan region, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
