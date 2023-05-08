Show property on map Show properties list
Mansions for sale in Abovyan Border, Armenia

Mansion 4 bedrooms in Abovyan Border, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 98,018
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Abovyan Border, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 113,901
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Abovyan Border, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 45,379
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Abovyan Border, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 63,530
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Abovyan Border, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 149,750
Mansion 1 room in Abovyan Border, Armenia
Mansion 1 room
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 535 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 58
Mansion 1 bedroom in Abovyan Border, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 7,714
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Abovyan Border, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Abovyan Border, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 145,212
