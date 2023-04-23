Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Andorra
  3. Andorra la Vella
  4. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Santa Coloma, Andorra

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa in Andorra la Vella, Andorra
Villa 5 room villa
Andorra la Vella, Andorra
4 bath 650 m²
€ 2,350,000
DescriptionSpacious and beautiful Villa in Andorra in the heart of the Pyrenees: 650 sq.m., …

Properties features in Santa Coloma, Andorra

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir