Andorra
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Andorra
New houses in Andorra
All new buildings in Andorra
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Andorra
Residential
Apartment in Andorra
House in Andorra
Land in Andorra
Luxury Properties in Andorra
Find an Agent in Andorra
Real estate agencies in Andorra
Agents in Andorra
Commercial
All commercial properties in Andorra
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Andorra
Find an Agent in Andorra
Real estate agencies in Andorra
Agents in Andorra
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Andorra
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
House
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Andorra
Andorra la Vella
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Santa Coloma, Andorra
Clear all
1 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Andorra la Vella, Andorra
4 bath
650 m²
€ 2,350,000
DescriptionSpacious and beautiful Villa in Andorra in the heart of the Pyrenees: 650 sq.m., …
Properties features in Santa Coloma, Andorra
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map