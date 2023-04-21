Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Vlorë County
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Vlorë County, Albania

Orikum
1
Vlora
1
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Vlora, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m²
€ 55,000
Studio apartment with sea view in the city of Vlorë The area of the studio apartment i…
1 room studio apartment in Vlora, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 3 Floor
€ 55,500
Sale of a secondary apartment in Vlore. A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient locat…
1 room studio apartment in Vlora, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4 Floor
€ 35,000
Studio for sale, at the entrance of the Plazhi I Vjeter. The entrance is located on the 4th …
1 room studio apartment in Orikum, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Orikum, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 17,700
12 studios for sale in Orikum in a new and quality building with ownership certificate…
1 room studio apartment in Vlora, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 5 Floor
€ 28,800
Studio located near Skele, Vlore 5 min away from the sea.The entrance is on the 5th floor, s…
1 room studio apartment in Vlora, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 9 Floor
€ 22,400
Studio 25.6 m2 total with common space. It is located on the 9th floor of a new buildi…
1 room studio apartment in Vlora, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 3 Floor
€ 26,500
Studio up to Regina City Hotel,Lungomare,Vlore. .It has an surface of 40m2 and equpped with …
1 room studio apartment in Vlora, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m²
€ 18,000
The first studio, is located in the 8th floor. It has no balcony, just one window in the roo…

Properties features in Vlorë County, Albania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir