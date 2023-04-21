Albania
Realting.com
Albania
Southern Albania
Vlorë County
Houses
Houses for sale in Vlorë County, Albania
14 properties total found
House
Vlora, Albania
359 m²
€ 259,000
House with sea view in Kuzum Baba House in Vlora area of Kuzum Baba. The total area of the …
2 room house
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 99,000
House
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 25,000
3 room house
Vlora, Albania
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
167 m²
€ 114,000
House in Novoselye area, Vlorë House 3 + 1 + 2 (3 bedrooms, 2 toilets, 1 storage room)…
Villa 3 room villa
Vlora, Albania
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 2 room villa
Bestrove, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 75,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
8 room house
Vlora, Albania
10 Number of rooms
2 bath
220 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 350,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 6 room villa
Vlora, Albania
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
250 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 310,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
8 room house
Vlora, Albania
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
355 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 265,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room house
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 68,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 4 room villa
Vlora, Albania
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 105,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 3 room villa
Vlora, Albania
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
137 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 82,000
Private house 3 + 1 Vlora. Large, well-lit spaces. Well furnished. With yard where you can r…
Villa 4 room villa
Vlora, Albania
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
230 m²
€ 250,000
Villa for sale in Vlora. Two storye villa located in Tragjas village about 15 km from Vlora …
Villa 6 room villa
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
265 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 360,000
Villa for sale in 7 pallatet with a land area of 800 m2 and two buildings The first buildi…
Search using the map