Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Vlorë County
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Vlorë County, Albania

Vlora
140
Orikum
18
Bashkia Sarande
7
Himare
5
Sarande
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
Apartment in Sarande, Albania
Apartment
Sarande, Albania
85 m² Number of floors 5
€ 110,500
For sale 11 apartments 70m2 + 15m2 balcony in a new building, 1 + 1, 2 + 1 near the sea with…
1 room studio apartment in Vlora, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m²
€ 55,000
Studio apartment with sea view in the city of Vlorë The area of the studio apartment i…
2 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m²
€ 149,000
Apartment in the center of Vlora Apartment 2 + 1 in the Skela area of the city of Vlorë…
1 room studio apartment in Vlora, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 3 Floor
€ 55,500
Sale of a secondary apartment in Vlore. A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient locat…
1 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 bath 80 m² 3 Floor
€ 155,000
1+1 Apartment for sale in the Marina Bay complex, Uji i Tohte, Vlore. The apartment has a s…
2 room apartment in Palase, Albania
2 room apartment
Palase, Albania
2 bath 455 m² 1 Floor
€ 345,000
We sell Apartment 2+1+2 in Green Coast Resort. The apartment is located on the first fl…
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
92 m² 3 Floor
€ 180,000
1+1 Apartment for sale in Marina Bay Uji i Tohte Vlora. Apartment with an area of ​​80m2, a…
1 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 bath 95 m² 8 Floor
€ 110,000
APARTMENT FOR SALE 1+1 NEAR LUNGOMARE VLORE We are selling an apartment in one of the mos…
2 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 130,000
Fully furnished apartment for sale in Lungomare Vlore. The apartment consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room apartment in Radhime, Albania
1 room apartment
Radhime, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 99,000
Fully furnished apartment for sale next to the beach in Radhime 15 km from city of Vlora. Th…
Penthouse 3 rooms in Vlora, Albania
Penthouse 3 rooms
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 216 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 300,000
Luxury penthouse for sale in Vlora. This wonderful apartment is located on the 6th floor of …
2 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 154,000
Irea Property has pleasure to introduce this amazing property in the best are in V…
2 room apartment in Radhime, Albania
2 room apartment
Radhime, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 140,000
Fully furnished two bedrooms apartment with sea view for sale in Radhime + garage for 2 cars
Penthouse 2 rooms in Orikum, Albania
Penthouse 2 rooms
Orikum, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 160,000
Brand new apartment for sale in Radhime beach, a small resort located about 15 km in south o…
2 room apartment in Radhime, Albania
2 room apartment
Radhime, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 230,000
Brand new penthouse for sale in Radhime beach, a small resort located about 15 km in south o…

Properties features in Vlorë County, Albania

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir